Dero Trading Up 106.7% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $71.01 million and approximately $92,589.15 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 106.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00008017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,890.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.06 or 0.00804777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00150090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00056734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00234133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00196324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.