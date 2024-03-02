DigiByte (DGB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.65 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $246.53 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,972.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00149421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00056329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00238543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.00195591 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,861,779,194 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.