Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Up 144.6% in February

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the January 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 544,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,045. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
