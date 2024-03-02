Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Up 144.6% in February

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the January 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 544,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,045. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 166,015 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 117,867 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at $411,000.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

