Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Up 141.5% in February

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the January 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Shares of EDBL remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Edible Garden has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edible Garden

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edible Garden stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Edible Garden as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

