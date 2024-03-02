EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 595,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 239.1 days.

EDP Renováveis Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $14.21. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of June 30, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,080 megawatts in the United States; 2,211 megawatts in Spain; 1,114 megawatts in Brazil; 1,190 megawatts in Portugal; 917 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 375 megawatts in Italy; 214 megawatts in France; 267 megawatts in Singapore; 130 megawatts in Canada; 45 megawatts in Greece; 73 megawatts in China; 37 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom; and 1 megawatt in Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.