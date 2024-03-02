EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 595,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 239.1 days.
EDP Renováveis Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of EDP Renováveis stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $14.21. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
