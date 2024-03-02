Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Update

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 261,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELBM. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 216,667 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,480 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $2.50 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

Electra Battery Materials stock remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 140,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

