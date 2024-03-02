ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.32 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 24% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $111,155.11 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00018465 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00019769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001481 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,759.01 or 0.99998449 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00175057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02843164 USD and is down -20.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $376.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

