Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Up 150.3% in February

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,340,000 shares, an increase of 150.3% from the January 31st total of 31,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.
Shares of ENB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.80. 5,218,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
