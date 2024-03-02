Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Update

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,872,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Endonovo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDV remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 34,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Endonovo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

