Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Reaches $200.36 on Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $200.36 or 0.00323750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion and $603,669.30 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.62269794 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $448,587.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

