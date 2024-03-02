Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.26

Energi (NRG) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Energi has a market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,335,189 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

