Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.00

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares traded.
Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.76.
About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L)
Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
