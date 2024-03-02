Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Equitable Trading Down 1.5 %
EQH stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 3,033,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,080. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,814 shares of company stock worth $6,181,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
