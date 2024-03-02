Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKEF remained flat at $165.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average is $162.93. Esker has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $165.00.
