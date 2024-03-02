ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Down 19.9% in February

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 440.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 152,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,973. The company has a market capitalization of $418.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Free Report ) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

