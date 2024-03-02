Ethena USDe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $138.05 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $296.29 million and approximately $138.05 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 672,104,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, "Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi."

