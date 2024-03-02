Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and $838,092.82 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everdome has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

