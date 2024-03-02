Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 611,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.3 days.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 3.0 %

FRRPF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.23. 19,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,897. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

