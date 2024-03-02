Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 611,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.3 days.
Fiera Capital Stock Up 3.0 %
FRRPF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.23. 19,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,897. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
