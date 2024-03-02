First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.06

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and traded as high as $29.96. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 197 shares traded.

First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Get First Farmers and Merchants alerts:

First Farmers and Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.