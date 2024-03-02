First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 6,855 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.07. The stock had a trading volume of 945,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

