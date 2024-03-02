First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 973,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,879,000 after acquiring an additional 69,639 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.