First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 34.2% in February

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
FMHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. 49,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,413. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.