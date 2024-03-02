First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 34.2% in February

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. 49,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,413. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

