First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 663,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $57.81. 810,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,731. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.