First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 663,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $57.81. 810,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,731. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.