First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.88

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $7.04. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 29,555 shares changing hands.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

