First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.58

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.68. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 44,252 shares.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 267,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 78,350 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 248,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.