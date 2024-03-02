First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.58

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.68. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 44,252 shares.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
