Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTCO traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,288. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.84. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 3.61 and a 1-year high of 7.41.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. The company's principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Dauntless gold property located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Intrepid claim package located in Mineral County, Nevada.

