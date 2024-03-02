Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,670,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 13,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 55.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. 2,760,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.