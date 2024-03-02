G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $899.26 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001542 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.