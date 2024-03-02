Gala (GALA) One Day Volume Hits $339.51 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $339.51 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 29,829,021,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,497,708,989 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

