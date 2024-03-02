GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $525.69 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. GateToken has a total market cap of $525.69 million and $3.01 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $5.45 or 0.00008820 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018361 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,742.61 or 0.99951912 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00173925 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,490,514 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,488,036.12055899 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.25282893 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,441,119.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

