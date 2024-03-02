Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.0934 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $413,397.29 and $4.42 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision’s ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.