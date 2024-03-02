Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $28.97 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,442,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,967,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 14,618,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,075,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

