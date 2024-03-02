Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

BKR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $29.96. 6,445,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,329,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.