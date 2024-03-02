Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Short Interest Update

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of KROP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

