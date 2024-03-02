Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 582,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

CLOU traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 254,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $647.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

