Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the January 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GOF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 580,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,997. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,849 shares in the company, valued at $215,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares in the company, valued at $81,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

