GXChain (GXC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.21 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 66.4% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $30.21 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

