Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.63

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as low as $8.01. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 816 shares trading hands.

Gyrodyne Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

