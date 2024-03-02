Head-To-Head Review: Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) & Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) and Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and Universe Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$120.72 million ($2.55) -2.58 Universe Pharmaceuticals $32.31 million 0.23 -$6.16 million N/A N/A

Universe Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universe Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and Universe Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Oncology N/A -63.26% -49.88% Universe Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pyxis Oncology and Universe Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Oncology 0 0 8 0 3.00 Universe Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. Given Pyxis Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pyxis Oncology is more favorable than Universe Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Universe Pharmaceuticals beats Pyxis Oncology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company's antibody drug conjugate product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational human immunoglobulin G1 isotype site-specifically conjugated, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, including NSCLC, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, soft tissue sarcoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and kidney cancer. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications. The company also distributes and sells third-party products, including biomedical drugs, medical instruments, traditional Chinese medicine pieces, and dietary supplements. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics, and drugstore chains. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Ji'An, China. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC operates as a subsidiary of Sununion Holding Group Limited.

