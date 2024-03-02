HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $335,706.46 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00017874 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,867.69 or 0.99967032 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00176717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0005381 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $332,625.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

