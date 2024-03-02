Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002258 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $190.88 million and approximately $19.16 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 127,728,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.33552083 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $21,996,580.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

