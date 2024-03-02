HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HOYA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.97. 13,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,225. HOYA has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. On average, analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

