Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 134.7% from the January 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 51,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

