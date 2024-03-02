Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 134.7% from the January 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 51,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $11.90.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.