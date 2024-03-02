International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. International General Insurance also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 2.880-2.880 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
