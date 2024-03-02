Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY stock remained flat at $19.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,966. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0806 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

