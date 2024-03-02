IPVERSE (IPV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $89,395.54 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE, originally launched on the Klaytn network and later migrated to Ethereum in 2023, is a blockchain-based platform designed to enhance the transparency and efficiency of intellectual property transactions. The IPV token plays a crucial role in this ecosystem, facilitating various IP-related services. The project’s focus on leveraging blockchain technology for intellectual property services. The migration from Klaytn to Ethereum signifies a strategic adaptation to leverage the unique capabilities of the Ethereum network.”

