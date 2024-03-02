iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Short Interest Update

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 75.00% of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.
The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
