iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.621 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

