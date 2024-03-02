Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jowell Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Jowell Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jowell Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Jowell Global Trading Up 2.0 %

JWEL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. 924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Jowell Global has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.12.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

Further Reading

