Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,489.54

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,489.54 ($18.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,427 ($18.10). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,434 ($18.19), with a volume of 136,818 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KWS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.51) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,194.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,598.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,488.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Don Robert purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($20.69) per share, with a total value of £55,454 ($70,337.39). Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

